Comparison of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Both HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 17 4.25 N/A 0.36 51.75 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.67 N/A 0.06 122.86

Table 1 demonstrates HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 1.8% 0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.6% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares and 2.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares. Insiders held 56.02% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HarborOne Bancorp Inc. -1.97% 4.49% 15.68% 2.57% 2.97% 15.61% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 4.59% 2.69% 9.48% -1.4% -13.03% 12.01%

For the past year HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.