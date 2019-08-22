Comparison of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 173.38 N/A -1.11 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.88 N/A 0.95 44.65

Demonstrates Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Boston Scientific Corporation’s potential upside is 9.28% and its average price target is $46.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares and 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Boston Scientific Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Boston Scientific Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.