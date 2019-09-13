Comparison of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Since Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|2
|168.15
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
|Avedro Inc.
|17
|12.86
|N/A
|-2.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|-399.9%
|-240.7%
|Avedro Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Avedro Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Avedro Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Competitively Avedro Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -5.62%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|3.19%
|11.44%
|-52.94%
|-37.78%
|-57.58%
|-24.07%
|Avedro Inc.
|-5.09%
|-8.88%
|35.34%
|0%
|0%
|50.2%
For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Avedro Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Avedro Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.