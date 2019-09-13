Comparison of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Since Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 168.15 N/A -1.11 0.00 Avedro Inc. 17 12.86 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Avedro Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Avedro Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -5.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Avedro Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.