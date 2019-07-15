Comparison of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 46 11.76 N/A 1.73 28.27 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 91 1.34 N/A 8.70 11.55

Table 1 highlights Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus target price of $60, and a 2.95% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. About 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.