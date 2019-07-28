Comparison of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 48 12.21 N/A 1.73 28.27 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Puyi Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus price target of $60, and a -0.89% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 0%. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 8.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated had bullish trend while Puyi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Puyi Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.