Comparison of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

As Asset Management businesses, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 13.05 N/A 1.39 42.14 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.66 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average target price is $60, while its potential downside is -1.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 40.2% respectively. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.