Comparison of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.79 N/A 1.39 42.14 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential upside is 2.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 49.28% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.