Comparison of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 427.52 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Prothena Corporation plc which has a 27.9 Current Ratio and a 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.