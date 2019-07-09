Comparison of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.12 N/A -0.36 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.60% and an $21 average price target. On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 91.89% and its average price target is $17.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.