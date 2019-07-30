Comparison of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.93 N/A -0.36 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.36 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 23.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.