Comparison of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.73 N/A -0.36 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 18.76 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Athenex Inc. are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Athenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.07% and an $21 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 7.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32% of Athenex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.