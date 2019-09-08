Comparison of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 115.48 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -17.49% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.