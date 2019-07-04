Comparison of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Since Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.65 N/A 0.57 20.16 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 118 1.10 N/A 7.35 16.56

Demonstrates Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.64 beta indicates that Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.2% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares and 90.1% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares. 1.8% are Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.65% 4.57% 3.03% 13.59% 6.04% 8.7%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.