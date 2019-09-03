Comparison of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

This is a contrast between Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 13 0.74 N/A 1.36 11.41 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.46 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.63 beta means Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s downside potential is -11.83% at a $15.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares and 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has 45% stronger performance while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has -3.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.