Comparison of Halliburton Company (HAL) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Both Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 19 10.70 872.74M 1.46 15.72 Profire Energy Inc. 2 0.98 32.68M 0.12 12.17

Table 1 demonstrates Halliburton Company and Profire Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Profire Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Halliburton Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Halliburton Company is currently more expensive than Profire Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 4,536,070,686.07% 17.9% 6.3% Profire Energy Inc. 2,044,288,752.66% 13% 11.9%

Risk & Volatility

Halliburton Company has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Profire Energy Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halliburton Company. Its rival Profire Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 6.4 respectively. Profire Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Halliburton Company and Profire Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83 Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halliburton Company has a 44.85% upside potential and an average price target of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of Halliburton Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Halliburton Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69%

For the past year Halliburton Company has -13.47% weaker performance while Profire Energy Inc. has 0.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats Profire Energy Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.