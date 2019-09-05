Comparison of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.74 N/A 2.42 19.75 Ferro Corporation 16 0.56 N/A 0.83 17.73

In table 1 we can see H.B. Fuller Company and Ferro Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ferro Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than H.B. Fuller Company. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. H.B. Fuller Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ferro Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

H.B. Fuller Company’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, Ferro Corporation’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of H.B. Fuller Company are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Ferro Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Ferro Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than H.B. Fuller Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for H.B. Fuller Company and Ferro Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00 Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$46 is H.B. Fuller Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.87%. Competitively Ferro Corporation has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 86.39%. The results provided earlier shows that Ferro Corporation appears more favorable than H.B. Fuller Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Ferro Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05% Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06%

For the past year H.B. Fuller Company has 12.05% stronger performance while Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors H.B. Fuller Company beats Ferro Corporation.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.