Comparison of Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 11.46 N/A -2.53 0.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gyrodyne LLC and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gyrodyne LLC and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gyrodyne LLC and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.25% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s shares. Comparatively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC was less bullish than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats Gyrodyne LLC on 5 of the 7 factors.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.