Comparison of GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 11 29.75 N/A -20.63 0.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 38 0.47 N/A 1.44 27.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for GWG Holdings Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GWG Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

Brighthouse Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 9.08% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GWG Holdings Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 92.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.18% 5.84% -6.63% 5.72% -8.84% 28.51%

For the past year GWG Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats GWG Holdings Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.