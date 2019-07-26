Comparison of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

This is a contrast between GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GW Pharmaceuticals plc 163 81.84 N/A -10.46 0.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39 29.88 N/A -5.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -63.1% -55.3% Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.6% -79.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.71 shows that GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 171.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 6 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

$187 is GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.44%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $76.56, which is potential 235.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 0%. GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.62%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GW Pharmaceuticals plc -3.51% 8.88% 19.15% 29.82% 23.83% 83.78% Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.33% -2.83% -3.35% -15.91% -23.29% 11.25%

For the past year GW Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research and development agreement with Royal DSM NV. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Irvine, California.