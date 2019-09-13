Comparison of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.34 N/A 2.35 1.61 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.82 N/A 2.00 16.15

In table 1 we can see Gulfport Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gulfport Energy Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Gulfport Energy Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means Gulfport Energy Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Viper Energy Partners LP’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Viper Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Viper Energy Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 7 3.00

The average price target of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $3.63, with potential upside of 20.00%. Competitively Viper Energy Partners LP has an average price target of $42.43, with potential upside of 43.68%. Based on the results given earlier, Viper Energy Partners LP is looking more favorable than Gulfport Energy Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares and 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.3% are Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.