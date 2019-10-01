Comparison of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Both Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 3 -0.03 131.98M 2.35 1.61 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.07 1.48B 2.06 14.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gulfport Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gulfport Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 4,507,205,791.95% 12.2% 6.6% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 5,173,016,427.82% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation. Its rival Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

Gulfport Energy Corporation has an average target price of $4.42, and a 63.10% upside potential. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 21.76% and its average target price is $34.8. The results provided earlier shows that Gulfport Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 13 of the 15 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.