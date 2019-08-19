Comparison of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

Both Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.35 N/A 2.35 1.61 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gulfport Energy Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gulfport Energy Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Baytex Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 2.53 beta which makes it 153.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Baytex Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Baytex Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$8.13 is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 164.82%. Baytex Energy Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 167.18% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Baytex Energy Corp. appears more favorable than Gulfport Energy Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Baytex Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Gulfport Energy Corporation

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Baytex Energy Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.