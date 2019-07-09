Comparison of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.50 N/A 2.35 3.06 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.75 N/A 0.11 12.14

Demonstrates Gulfport Energy Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Barnwell Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Barnwell Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gulfport Energy Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5%

Volatility & Risk

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Barnwell Industries Inc. has beta of 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Barnwell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 95.75% and an $8.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gulfport Energy Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.4% respectively. 1% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92% Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.