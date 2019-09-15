Comparison of Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Both Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 5.85 N/A -1.45 0.00 Olin Corporation 21 0.48 N/A 2.08 9.66

Table 1 highlights Gulf Resources Inc. and Olin Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gulf Resources Inc. and Olin Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Olin Corporation’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Gulf Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.9 and a Quick Ratio of 34.9. Competitively, Olin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Gulf Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gulf Resources Inc. and Olin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Olin Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.67 consensus target price and a 41.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gulf Resources Inc. and Olin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Olin Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Olin Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Olin Corporation beats Gulf Resources Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.