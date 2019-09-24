Comparison of Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 5.55 N/A -1.45 0.00 Green Plains Inc. 13 0.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gulf Resources Inc. and Green Plains Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Gulf Resources Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Green Plains Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gulf Resources Inc. is 34.9 while its Current Ratio is 34.9. Meanwhile, Green Plains Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Gulf Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Plains Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Green Plains Inc. shares. Gulf Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Green Plains Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Green Plains Inc. beats Gulf Resources Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.