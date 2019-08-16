Comparison of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

This is a contrast between Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.38 N/A -1.20 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.25 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Dril-Quip Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc. has 10 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Dril-Quip Inc.’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential downside is -3.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.3% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. shares and 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares. 4.2% are Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Dril-Quip Inc. has 75.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dril-Quip Inc. beats Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.