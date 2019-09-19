Comparison of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software Inc. 100 12.28 N/A 0.99 102.70 Asure Software Inc. 7 1.03 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Guidewire Software Inc. and Asure Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Guidewire Software Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Guidewire Software Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Guidewire Software Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Asure Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Guidewire Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc. and Asure Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Guidewire Software Inc. has a 22.22% upside potential and an average price target of $132.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Guidewire Software Inc. and Asure Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.9% are Asure Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year Guidewire Software Inc. has weaker performance than Asure Software Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Guidewire Software Inc. beats Asure Software Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.