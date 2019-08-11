Comparison of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Both Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.53 N/A 2.42 9.76 UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.31 N/A 3.86 17.67

Table 1 demonstrates Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. UMB Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is presently more affordable than UMB Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has a 0.02 beta, while its volatility is 98.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. UMB Financial Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of UMB Financial Corporation is $71, which is potential 8.02% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.9% of UMB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, UMB Financial Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06% UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96%

For the past year Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than UMB Financial Corporation

Summary

UMB Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.