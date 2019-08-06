Comparison of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Since GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 262.76 N/A -0.96 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Trident Acquisitions Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.