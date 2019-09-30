Comparison of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 34.26M -0.96 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 34.75M 0.10 104.85

In table 1 we can see GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 544,674,085.85% -10.1% -9% Pure Acquisition Corp. 339,687,194.53% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 11.64% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Pure Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.