Comparison of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 272.26 N/A -0.07 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.2% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.