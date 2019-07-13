Comparison of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
|9
|275.98
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.2% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.73%
|3.44%
|-6.69%
|-5.41%
|-3.22%
|-4.28%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
