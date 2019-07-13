Comparison of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 275.98 N/A -0.07 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.