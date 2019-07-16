Comparison of GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates GTx Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.43 beta indicates that GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s -0.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. GTx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered GTx Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 460.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year GTx Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GTx Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.