Comparison of GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

We will be comparing the differences between GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.82 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTx Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GTx Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 85.50% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.7%. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 6.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year GTx Inc. was more bullish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.