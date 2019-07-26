Comparison of GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GTx Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

GTx Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year GTx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GTx Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.