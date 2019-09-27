Comparison of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

This is a contrast between GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Broad Line and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. 8 -2.95 15.37M 0.00 4110.00 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 56 3.44 269.19M 2.41 24.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. GSI Technology Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 182,541,567.70% 0.6% 0.5% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 483,111,988.51% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GSI Technology Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. GSI Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GSI Technology Inc. and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.5% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders held 14.9% of GSI Technology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -9.41% -3.09% -1.15% 8.69% -2.95% 16.4%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.