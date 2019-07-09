Comparison of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Broadcasting – TV. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 11 0.00 N/A 0.53 17.96 Liberty Broadband Corporation 91 1374.15 N/A 0.38 260.05

In table 1 we can see Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Liberty Broadband Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Liberty Broadband Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Grupo Televisa S.A.B. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is presently more affordable than Liberty Broadband Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Liberty Broadband Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Liberty Broadband Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0 2 2 2.50 Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 62.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and Liberty Broadband Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 68.56%. Insiders held roughly 27.7% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Televisa S.A.B. -1.05% -9.93% -23.64% -37.76% -48.27% -25.04% Liberty Broadband Corporation -0.17% 4.32% 13.73% 20.26% 36.72% 37.19%

For the past year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has -25.04% weaker performance while Liberty Broadband Corporation has 37.19% stronger performance.