Comparison of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) compete against each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grupo Supervielle S.A.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.62
|8.91
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|2.23
|11.11
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle S.A. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Grupo Supervielle S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grupo Supervielle S.A.
|0.00%
|16.1%
|2%
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|0.00%
|29.4%
|3.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 37.3% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares and 34.7% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares. Insiders owned 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Grupo Supervielle S.A.
|1.65%
|-9.03%
|-47.64%
|-33.65%
|-71.27%
|-36.18%
|Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
|0.9%
|-6.64%
|-29.66%
|-1.98%
|-44.51%
|-10.19%
For the past year Grupo Supervielle S.A. was more bearish than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
Summary
On 9 of the 8 factors Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats Grupo Supervielle S.A.
