Comparison of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) compete against each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.62 8.91 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 2.23 11.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle S.A. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Grupo Supervielle S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 16.1% 2% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 29.4% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.3% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares and 34.7% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares. Insiders owned 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1.65% -9.03% -47.64% -33.65% -71.27% -36.18% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.9% -6.64% -29.66% -1.98% -44.51% -10.19%

For the past year Grupo Supervielle S.A. was more bearish than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 8 factors Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats Grupo Supervielle S.A.