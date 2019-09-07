Comparison of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)

Both Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) are each other’s competitor in the Steel & Iron industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 2 0.20 N/A 1.57 1.58

Table 1 demonstrates Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is currently more expensive than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0.00% 10.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are 3 and 2. Competitively, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has 3.7 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares and 0.4% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares. Competitively, 100% are Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -3.76% 24.15% 22.23% 35.68% -4.5% 83.93%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has -8.26% weaker performance while Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has 83.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. beats Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.