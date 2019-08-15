Comparison of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB). The two are both Air Services Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 162 0.00 N/A 9.36 16.25 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. 48 0.00 N/A 3.36 14.67

Table 1 highlights Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 18.5% 9.5% Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 37.8% 20%

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 51.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -2.12% -6.4% -6.06% -15.3% -16.52% 1.02% Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. -2.8% 1.07% 0.31% 11.91% -0.06% 29.72%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has weaker performance than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.