Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 156.75 N/A -2.25 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.58 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 66.37% at a $18.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 188.35% and its consensus target price is $50. The information presented earlier suggests that Theravance Biopharma Inc. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.