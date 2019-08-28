Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 92.54 N/A -2.40 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.03 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.12% and an $18.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.