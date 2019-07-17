Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Since Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 146.88 N/A -2.25 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 77.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 6.46% respectively. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.