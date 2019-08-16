Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 87.78 N/A -2.40 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.35 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 104.65%. Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $184.67, with potential upside of 101.23%. The results provided earlier shows that Gritstone Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 0%. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Comparatively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.