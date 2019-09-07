Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

We are contrasting Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 100.01 N/A -2.40 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 89.36%. Competitively Kura Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 41.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gritstone Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.