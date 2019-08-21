Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 104.58 N/A -2.40 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.77% and an $18.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.