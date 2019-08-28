Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Since Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 89.14 N/A -2.40 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 101.53% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with average target price of $18.5. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 116.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 76.5%. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.