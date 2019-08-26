Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 90.60 N/A -2.40 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 98.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.5. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 72.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gritstone Oncology Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.