Comparison of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 148.71 N/A -2.25 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 29.87 N/A -2.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 75.36%. Competitively the average price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 57.23% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.