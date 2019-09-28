Comparison of Griffon Corporation (GFF) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

As General Building Materials businesses, Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon Corporation 19 0.98 39.72M 0.64 25.75 Trex Company Inc. 86 1.50 58.17M 2.19 37.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Trex Company Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Griffon Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Griffon Corporation is presently more affordable than Trex Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Griffon Corporation and Trex Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon Corporation 211,501,597.44% 2.5% 0.6% Trex Company Inc. 67,615,947.93% 38.7% 27.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Griffon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Trex Company Inc. on the other hand, has 2.09 beta which makes it 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Griffon Corporation. Its rival Trex Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.3 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Griffon Corporation and Trex Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trex Company Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Trex Company Inc. is $77.33, which is potential -14.00% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Griffon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Trex Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% are Griffon Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Trex Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffon Corporation -0.49% -0.24% -16.15% 15.63% -5.49% 56.46% Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72%

For the past year Griffon Corporation has stronger performance than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats Griffon Corporation on 11 of the 13 factors.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Its Clopay Plastic Products segment develops and produces embossed, laminated, and printed specialty plastic films for hygienic, health-care, and industrial products; and sells to consumer products companies. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.